Did 'The Simpsons' Predict Kamala Harris' Fate as the US vice President? Here's What We Know

Did 'The Simpsons' Predict Kamala Harris' Fate as the US vice President? Here's What We Know

HNGN

Published

Did "The Simpsons" predicted Kamala Harris becoming the US vice president? That's what the cartoon oracles struck this time.

Full Article