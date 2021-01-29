Armie Hammer’s Ex-Wife Has Thoughts on Timothee Chalamet’s Potential Cannibalism Movie

Elizabeth Chambers just spoke out for the first time about the allegations against her ex-husband Armie Hammer, but not in the way you’d think.



On Thursday, Hammer dropped out of yet another project in the wake of several leaked messages purporting to detail his sexual fantasies about cannibalism, rape and enslavement. That same day, his fellow “Call Me By Your Name” alums Timothée Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino were reported to be considering teaming up on a new movie about that very thing.



Chamber’s reaction was about what you’d expect — according to an Instagram account that screenshots celebrities’ comments, she appears to have commented the following on Just Jared’s post about the potential movie: “No. Words.”



According to Deadline, Chalamet and Guadagnino are looking into making a movie adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’ 2016 young-adult novel “Bones & All,” which tells the story of a 16-year-old girl whose mother abandons her because of her lust for eating people.



Yeah, you heard that right.



Barnes & Noble’s listing of the book describes the main character like this: “Maren Yearly doesn’t just break hearts, she devours them. Ever since her mother found Penny Wilson’s eardrum in her mouth when Maren was just two years old, she knew life would never be normal for either of them. Love may come in many shapes and sizes, but for Maren, it always ends the same-with her hiding the evidence and her mother packing up the car.”



*Also Read:* Armie Hammer Exits 'Godfather' Making-of TV Series at Paramount+



In case the irony of this situation wasn’t clear enough, in addition to leaving the Paramount+ series, “The Offer,” Hammer also left the film “Shotgun Wedding” with Jennifer Lopez a few weeks ago after a series of sexually explicit direct messages claiming to be written by Hammer were leaked by an Instagram account called House of Effie. Hammer has vehemently denied the legitimacy of the DMs.



One of the alleged screenshots describes wanting to “cut off” a woman’s toe and “keep it with me in my pocket so I always had a piece of you in my possession,” while others describe “drinking blood,” according to The Sun.



Anyway, if Guadagnino really ends up directing “Bones & All,” Chalamet would star opposite “Lost in Space” star Taylor Russell. Unsurprisingly, Hammer is not reported to be involved.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Armie Hammer Exits 'Godfather' Making-of TV Series at Paramount+



Josh Duhamel in Early Talks to Replace Armie Hammer in JLo Movie 'Shotgun Wedding'



Armie Hammer Drops Out of JLo Movie 'Shotgun Wedding' Amid 'Bulls–' Social Media Firestorm