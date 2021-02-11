Justice Smith Says He’s ‘Like, a Lot’ in HBO Max’s ‘Generation’ Trailer (Video)

HBO Max released a trailer for the Lena Dunham-produced teen dramedy “Generation” on Thursday.



Described as a “dark yet playful half-hour series,” “Generation” centers on a group of high school students “whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.”



The series is set to premiere with its first three episodes on Thursday, March 11. Additional episodes will roll out every Thursday until April 1, with the final eight episodes of the season — delayed by the coronavirus pandemic — set to premiere later this year.



“Generation” was created by “Cake” director Daniel Barnz and his 18-year-old daughter Zelda Barnz, with the elder Barnz’s partner, Ben Barnz, also executive producing.



*Also Read:* HBO Max Lands 'Clone High' Reboot, Animated 'Scooby Doo' Spinoff 'Velma' With Mindy Kaling



The ensemble cast, led by “Detective Pikachu” star Justice Smith, includes Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Chase Sui Wonders and Martha Plimpton. Recurring guest stars on Season 1 include J. August Richards, Mary Birdsong, Alicia Coppola, Patricia De Leon, Diego Josef, Anthony Kevyan, Sydney Mae Diaz, John Ross Bowie, Marwan Salama, Marisela Zumbado and Sam Trammell.



In addition to the Barnzes, executive producers on the series include Lena Dunham for Good Thing Going Productions, Sharr White and John Melfi.



Watch the trailer above.



