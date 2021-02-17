Texas power outages stretch into third day amid record cold
Published
Anger in Texas over power outages during record winter freeze continued to mount as millions in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering.Full Article
Published
Anger in Texas over power outages during record winter freeze continued to mount as millions in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering.Full Article
Tips to conserve electricity
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (AP) — A winter storm that left millions without power in record-breaking cold weather claimed more lives,..