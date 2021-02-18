Biden To Announce $4 Billion For Global COVID-19 Vaccine Effort
The cash infusion will go to support the COVAX program, co-run by the World Health Organization, to distribute vaccines to low- and middle-income countries.Full Article
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden will use his first big presidential moment on the global stage at Friday’s Group of Seven meeting..