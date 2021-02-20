House Democrats Reveal a $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill That Includes Minimum Wage Increase
House Democrats made an advance in their effort to push a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. They released the full bill text, including an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, $1,400 stimulus checks for Americans earning $75,000 or less per year, an extension of $400 federal unemployment benefits, and more financial assistance for small businesses grappling during the COVID-19 pandemic.Full Article