Senators Romney, Cotton Propose $10 Minimum Wage Per Hour

Senators Romney, Cotton Propose $10 Minimum Wage Per Hour

HNGN

Published

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Tuesday declared their own bill that would leverage the minimum wage to $10 per hour by 2025. This is counter to the Democrat push for an hourly minimum wage rise of $15.

Full Article