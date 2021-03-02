‘Masked Singer': Watch the Russian Doll Channel Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper With ‘Shallow’ Performance (Video)

Tell us something, “Masked Singer” fans: Are you ready to watch this sneak peek clip from the upcoming fifth season of the Fox singing competition? Good, because it’s a doozy of a video featuring the Russian Doll contestant performing Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” ballad “Shallow.”



The duet really gets “Masked Singer” judges Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger going, tugging at those heartstrings with their surprisingly emotional performance. (Surprising because, well, it’s hard to convey emotion when you’re wearing a doll mask with a face that barely moves.)



Now, as you can see in the video above, there appear to be two individuals singing the “Shallow” duet while dressed up in Russian Doll-themed costumes. But as of right now, the official name of the contestant is “Russian Doll” and Fox is keeping mum on whether or not multiple celebs are part of that costume, as was the case with the Snow Owls in Season 4, the show’s first-ever two-celebrity costume.



Fox revealed last week that it will start Season 5 with 10 scheduled contestants, who will be broken into two groups of five competitors (Groups A and B). So far the ones we know include Phoenix, Grandpa Monster, Chameleon, Russian Doll, Black Swan, Piglet and Porcupine.



But the broadcast network also said that throughout the season the show will be introducing “several” surprise contestants at the end of episodes in “Wildcard” rounds, giving these crashers a chance to unseat the regulars.



As TheWrap previously reported, when “The Masked Singer” returns for Season 5, Niecy Nash will be serving as guest host for the first few episodes, filling in for longtime emcee Nick Cannon. Cannon tested positive for the coronavirus before production had begun, and will return once he has recuperated.



Along with Nash as guest host and Cannon as host, “The Masked Singer” Season 5 will feature returning panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.



“The Masked Singer” Season 5 premieres Wednesday, March 10 at 8/7c on Fox.



