Kevin McCarthy says "I still like Dr. Seuss"
Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced this week it would stop publishing six Dr. Seuss books for racist and insensitive imagery. "Green Eggs and Ham," is not one of them.Full Article
CNN’s Don Lemon reacts to a video posted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in response to Dr. Seuss Enterprises’..
I do not like green eggs and ham ... And, your reading is a sham, Kevin I am. Rep. Kevin McCarthy appeared clueless as he read Dr...