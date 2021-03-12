NASA names new features on Mars in Navajo language
The Navajo Nation has provided NASA scientists with a list of 50 names to use for new Martian terrain, including words for "strength," "respect" and "perseverance."Full Article
NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover performed its first drive on Mars March 4, covering 21.3 feet (6.5 meters) across the Martian..