Police face backlash over Atlanta-area spa shootings as suspect is formally charged
The man accused of killing eight people at three Atlanta-area spas on Tuesday has been formally charged. The rampage has sparked outrage in the Asian American community, which has seen a rise in racist violence over the past year, as investigators say it is too early to tell if the attack is racially motivated. CBS News national correspondent Mark Strassmann joined CBSN from Atlanta with the latest.