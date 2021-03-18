5 Fun Facts About Lisa Vanderpump, From Her Drag Name to Her Video Vixen Past

Having starred on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Vanderpump Rules” for over 10 years, Lisa Vanderpump’s life has played out on camera. But there are always more stories to tell.



The restaurateur turned reality TV star is hosting a new celebrity dinner party show, “Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump.” And as any good hostess knows, lively conversation is the key to having a successful party.



TheWrap’s Lawrence Yee sat down with Vanderpump for a round of quickfire questions ahead of the series premiere:



*TheWrap:* You have so many wonderful guests on “Overserved.” Who were you really excited about?



*Vanderpump:* Well, one of the first people I wanted to meet and wanted was Vivica A. Fox, who’s on our first episode, because she is a butt-kicking woman. She’s just so gorgeous and she’s such a strong woman.



Cheryl Hines was a blast. And, you know, you forget that she’s married into the Kennedy family, which is like royalty. So I was trying to get things out of her. She got a little drunk — as you’ll see by her own admission — and it was lunchtime. But she is such a lovely woman. I’ve been a fan of hers and love “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”



*TheWrap:* One of your guests on “Overserved” is “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Trixie Mattel. What would your drag name be?



*Vanderpump:* Isn’t it supposed to be the name of your first animal and the road you grew up on? Mine was Velvet Coppice. Yeah, that works! You know, I used to own the Shadow Lounge in London. And I know drag queens well because we had so many. I have so much respect for them, their flamboyancy and their glamour. Trixie is really, really, smart. I really enjoyed her and her with Iggy Azalea; you will wet yourself when you see them together.



*Also Read:* Lisa Vanderpump on Filming a Dinner Party Show During the Pandemic, Re-Opening Her Restaurants



*TheWrap:* What is Lisa Vanderpump’s signature dish?



*Vanderpump:* I love Italian food. But I think it would be English, like roast dinners, meat, Yorkshire puddings. Because you can’t really find that in L.A. So I do a lot of that.



*TheWrap:* What does a night of no cooking look like at Villa Rosa? Do you guys have frozen pizzas? Ramen?



*Vanderpump: *We don’t. You can knock a meal up in 10 minutes even if you’re throwing in some angel hair pasta, chopping up some dried tomatoes, pulling out some frozen shrimp you know chopping up a scallion and putting in there with white wine, garlic … I can have dinner ready in 10 minutes.



I do love Indian food because in England it’s so popular, and it’s kind of quite laborious to cook it takes quite a long time. So maybe if I was going to order anything like takeout it would be Indian. Mind you, I am kind of quite partial to [Chinese restaurant] Mr. Chow’s.



*TheWrap:* We’re coming up on the 40th anniversary of the “Poison Arrow” video (1982). What do you remember from your music video vixen days?



*Vanderpump:* Stop it! That makes me feel so old [laughs]. I actually did more than that video. I went around Europe with [singer] Martin Fry and ABC doing the “Lexicon of Love,” which was the whole album and an MTV thing. And so it was funny, actually, because I just met [future husband] Ken [Todd]. And I remember I was making out with Martin Fry in Paris [laughs]. We had a really great time. And it was one of the first music videos; there weren’t that many around. So it garnered a lot of attention!



Check out a preview of “Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump” before its March 18 premiere and as a bonus, the “Poison Arrow” music video below.





