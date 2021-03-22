Opt-in period for in-person learning could lead to ‘virtual study hall’ due to teacher shortage: NYC councilman
NEW YORK — The new opt-in period for in-person learning in New York City public schools could create virtual study halls instead of real-life teacher instruction for students, City Councilman Mark Treyger warned on Monday. The councilman, who chairs the Education Committee, blasted Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “surprise announcement” on Friday that parents would have [...]Full Article