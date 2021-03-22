Doctor on AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial results, risk of spring break surge
AstraZeneca has released clinical trial results showing its vaccine is 79% effective against symptomatic cases of COVID-19 and 100% effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalizations. Dr. Ron Elfenbein spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about why these results are so promising, and the wild scenes in Florida where spring break tourists are defying curfews and COVID restrictions.Full Article