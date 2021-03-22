‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Adds ‘Bridgerton’ Star Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke

“The Witcher” Season 2 has found its Nenneke, Netflix revealed on Monday.



Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury on Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” will play the part of the Archpriestess of the Temple of Melitele in Ellander, a woman who has known Geralt of Rivia (played by Henry Cavill) since he was young. Fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s “Witcher” novels will be familiar with Nenneke and know that this casting means more should be revealed this season about Geralt’s past.



Other new additions to “The Witcher” Season 2 cast announced today include Cassie Clare as Phillippa Eilhart, Liz Carr as Fenn, Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian, Simon Callow as Codringher and Chris Fulton as Rience.



*Also Read:* 'The Witcher' Prequel 'Blood Origin' Casts Jodie Turner-Smith as Lead



Here’s the official description for Season 2 of “The Witcher,” which does not yet have a premiere date but is in production after multiple COVID-related delays: Convinced Yennefer’s (Anya Chalotra) life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.



Returning cast members for Season 2 include Cavill, Chalotra, Allan, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Tom Canton, Lilly Cooper, Jeremy Crawford, Eamon Farren, Mahesh Jadu, Terence Maynard, Lars Mikkelsen, Mimî M Khayisa, Royce Pierreson, Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer and Therica Wilson-Read.



Previously announced new additions for Season 2 include Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Mecia Simson as Francesca and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir.



*Also Read:* 'The Witcher' Season 2 Premiere Script's First Page Revealed by Netflix - Read It Here (Photo)



“The Witcher” is executive produced by showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Additional executive producers include Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jarosław Sawko.



Directors on Season 2 of “The Witcher” include Stephen Surjik (“The Umbrella Academy”), Sarah O’Gorman (“Cursed”), Ed Bazalgette (“The Last Kingdom”) and Louise Hooper (“Cheat”).



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'The Witcher' Prequel 'Blood Origin' Casts Jodie Turner-Smith as Lead



'The Witcher' Season 2 Premiere Script's First Page Revealed by Netflix – Read It Here (Photo)



Henry Cavill Injured During 'The Witcher' Filming, but Production Will Continue