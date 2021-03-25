AEW’s Cody and Brandi Rhodes Get Docuseries at TNT

TNT has ordered a new docuseries about AEW’s Cody and Brandi Rhodes, the network announced during “AEW Dynamite” on Wednesday.



The half-hour series, titled “Rhodes to the Top,” will “take viewers behind-the-scenes as the powerhouse couple manage their ever-busier lives inside and outside the ring, all the while surrounded by a colorful and often hilarious motley crew of wrestlers, family and friends who both support and test them at every turn,” according to TNT.



Married in 2013, Cody and Brandi revealed their pregnancy during an AEW appearance in December.



*Also Read:* Cody Rhodes on Why He Took 'Go-Big Show' Gig: 'I Don't Want to Wrestle a Day Beyond 40' (Guest Interview)



The new series expands the relationship between the Rhodes and TNT, which airs the two-hour “AEW Dynamite” every Wednesday. Cody currently serves as the league’s executive vice president, and Brandi, the first Black woman to hold an executive position in a pro wrestling company, is chief brand officer. Cody also serves as a judge on “Go-Big Show” at TNT sister network TBS.



Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Shed Media will produce “Rhodes to the Top,” with Dan Peirson and Lisa Shannon of Shed Media; Bernie Cahill and Jon Kanak of Activist Artists Management; and AEW founder Tony Khan executive producing.



“I’ve witnessed firsthand the passion and dedication that Cody and Brandi put into every facet of their life and know how much that plays an instrumental role in the success and expansion of AEW,” said Sam Linsky, co-head of scripted for TBS, TNT and truTV. “Now the world will get an inside look at how they balance their personal wrestling careers, their training center, and their executive roles at AEW as they venture into one of the most intimidating chapters of life, parenthood.”



Corie Henson, EVP, head of unscripted for TBS, TNT and truTV added: “AEW fans know Brandi and Cody inside the ring, and ‘Rhodes to the Top’ will peel back the curtain of their lives off the mat. Running a business together as the stars of ‘Dynamite,’ juggling friends and family, and introducing a new baby into the Rhodes dynasty is sure to be a wild ride.”



*Also Read:* AEW's Cody Got 'Rhodes' Name Back, but He Still Won't Be 'Cody Rhodes' on Wrestling TV



“Since the late 1960s, the Rhodes family has been in one spotlight or another,” added Cody and Brandi Rhodes. “People think they know us, but this show is the first true look behind the curtain and beyond the ring. They’ll see us fail and succeed, but most importantly, they’ll see us bet on ourselves as we travel the Rhodes to the top.”



“I’m thrilled to expand AEW’s relationship with WarnerMedia and TNT, and ‘Rhodes to the Top’ will represent a new outlet in which our fans can further connect with characters they already love, and new viewers can discover these personalities for the first time,” said Tony Khan, founder, CEO, GM & head of creative for AEW. “With our flagship show Dynamite and now ‘Rhodes to the Top,’ in addition to our third hour of wrestling programming coming to TNT later this year, 2021 will be a historic year for AEW and our partnership with WarnerMedia.”



“Starting a family is one of the most rewarding challenges that a couple encounters, and we’re excited that ‘Rhodes to the Top’ will give us a glimpse at Cody and Brandi beyond their success in the AEW ring,” said Dan Peirson and Lisa Shannon, senior vice presidents of programming and development, Shed Media. “We’re thrilled to be working alongside our amazing partners at AEW and TNT, who have built a top-notch, must-see destination for wrestling fans which has allowed us to help expand the league’s universe.”



