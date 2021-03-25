‘Arrested Development’ Cast Remembers Jessica Walter: ‘Her Talent and Timing Were Unmatched’

Jessica Walter’s former “Arrested Development” co-stars took to Twitter on Thursday to pay tribute to the late actress, remembering her as “a force” and “an absolutely brilliant actress.”



“She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched,” Tony Hale, who played Walter’s on-screen son Buster, wrote. “Rest In Peace Mama Bluth.”



“I just heard the shitty news about Jessica Walter an absolutely brilliant actress and amazing talent. I consider myself privileged and very lucky to have been able to work with her. Lucille Bluth is one of TV’s greatest characters,” David Cross, who starred on the show as Lucille’s son-in-law, Tobias Fünke, tweeted.



*Also Read:* Jessica Walter, 'Arrested Development' and 'Archer' Star, Dies at 80



Walter’s career spanned more than five decades, but she was best known for her Emmy-nominated turn as Bluth family matriarch Lucille on “Arrested Development,” a role she played on the show’s initial three-season run on Fox from 2003-2006 and on the two-season revival at Netflix. The character was a fan-favorite throughout the show’s life, known for her devastating one-liners and boozy rich lady antics.



“Jessica Walter’s spectacular turn as the devilish Lucille Bluth is one of the great comedic performances of television history, and we loved working with her as much as audiences loved her on Arrested Development,” 20th Television, the studio behind “Arrested Development,” said in a statement Thursday. “Our hearts go out to her family and friends, particularly her daughter, and our former colleague, Brooke. We know that heaven just got a whole lot funnier with Jessica now in residence.”



*Also Read:* Jessica Walter Mourned by Viola Davis, Aisha Tyler and More: 'Queen of the Undermining Zinger'



Walter died at her home in New York on Wednesday at the age of 80. The news was announced by her daughter, Brooke Bowman.



See more reactions from Walter’s former “Arrested Development” co-stars below.







R. I. P. Jessica Walter. What an incredible career, filled with amazing performances. I will forever remember my time with her, watching her bring Lucille Bluth to life. She was one of a kind. All my love and thoughts to her family.



— Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) March 25, 2021











Jessica Walter was a deeply talented person

We first met on a pilot in ‘96 and I was instantly blown away

I’m fortunate to have had a front row seat to her brilliance for 25 years

My thoughts are with her daughter Brooke and grandson Micah today

Farewell Jessica, you’ll be missed



— Will Arnett (@arnettwill) March 25, 2021











She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth. pic.twitter.com/wJeOeJleR3



— Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) March 25, 2021











I just heard the shitty news about Jessica Walter an absolutely brilliant actress and amazing talent. I consider myself privileged and very lucky to have been able to work with her. Lucille Bluth is one of TV's greatest characters



— david cross (@davidcrosss) March 25, 2021













Her voice was unmistakable. Her talent was undeniable.



Thank you for sharing your gifts with us Jessica Walter. Rest in peace, legend. pic.twitter.com/cleCoiXCCL



— Netflix (@netflix) March 25, 2021











OH NO …We worked together for years on ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT ..It was an honor to watch her comedy explode from the very first row . https://t.co/edVRAPsKRk



— Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) March 25, 2021













View this post on Instagram





A post shared by Alia Shawkat (@__mutantalia__)







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Jessica Walter Mourned by Viola Davis, Aisha Tyler and More: 'Queen of the Undermining Zinger'



Let Jessica Walter Teach You the Lucille Bluth Wink (Video)



Jessica Walter, 'Arrested Development' and 'Archer' Star, Dies at 80