Pepsi and Peeps Team Up for Marshmallow-Flavored Soda – and No, It’s Not Called Peepsi

If you had Peeps-flavored Pepsi on your 2021 bingo card, congratulations, you get to scratch it off (and you’re weirdly prescient!). It’s true — Pepsi and Peeps are teaming up to release a marshmallow-flavored drink.



Pepsi made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday, posting a short video captioned, “Shout out to all our PEEPS: a sweet new flavor is coming your way just in time for spring.”







@pepsi We’re definitely PEEP-in’ out over here! So excited that our new #PEPSIxPEEPS can is finally springing into action



— peepsbrand (@PEEPSBrand) March 25, 2021







In response, the official Peeps account tweeted back, “We’re definitely PEEP-in’ out over here!”



Both accounts used the hashtag #PEPSIxPEEPS, indicating the name of the sweet new drink. And while many Twitter users were thrown off by the general concept of a marshmallow-flavored soda, they were even more enraged that Pepsi and Peeps failed to use the only logical name for their new collab: Peepsi.







gonna quietly whisper "peepsi" to myself all day



— ZacOyama (@ZacOyama) March 25, 2021











You’re laughing? Pepsi could’ve called their new drink Peepsi and you’re laughing? pic.twitter.com/R17Sb6GyPK



— In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) March 25, 2021











yes we know they should have called it peepsi but we have to move on now



— blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) March 25, 2021











Pepsi and Peeps are making a marshmallow soda and they didn’t call it Peepsi? pic.twitter.com/EbIQLz6M0B



— Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) March 25, 2021







Like the Peeps marshmallows themselves, the new drink comes in blue, pink and yellow cans (there is only one flavor available, though). Unfortunately — or perhaps fortunately, depending on your taste — cans of the new drink won’t be available in grocery stores this year. Those looking to try it must enter an online sweepstakes by using the hashtag #HangingWithMyPEEPS. The sweepstakes begins on Thursday and, in addition to the three-packs of cans that will be given away, 10 grand prize winners will win “an epic collector’s package of PEPSI x PEEPS.”



“After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about,” Pepsi’s VP of marketing, Todd Kaplan, said in a press release “So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with PEEPS® to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola. This PEPSI x PEEPS® collaboration will be available in three bright colors through a distinctive mini-can design and will most certainly have fans buzzing all season long.”



