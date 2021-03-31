Rebel Wilson’s ‘Pooch Perfect’ Unleashes Accusations of Dog Abuse From Viewers

ABC’s new dog-grooming competition series hosted by Rebel Wilson, “Pooch Perfect,” is not sitting perfectly with certain viewers.



“You can’t convince me dogs like being poked, cut, bejeweled, and dressed up like this,” one Twitter user said of the somewhat extreme pup-pageant series, which debuted on Tuesday.



“That show went from awww cute to omg are these doggos ok to I’m traumatized real quick,” another wrote.



*Also Read:* 'The Pack' Canceled by Amazon After PETA Condemned Season 1 Treatment of Dogs (Exclusive)



A third asked animal rights group PETA to “save these poor dogs from this nightmare.”



Well, PETA told TheWrap, in part: “Dogs are smart, loyal individuals — they’re not here for human amusement, and unfortunately, shows like ‘Pooch Perfect’ can encourage people to restrain their dog and reach for the dye.”



Read the full PETA statement here. We reached out to ABC to request a comment on the backlash, but we did not immediately receive a response.



*Also Read:* Amazon's 'The Pack' Condemned by PETA After Footage Leaks From Dog-Human Rappelling Challenge (Exclusive)



Ahead of the series launch, at the latest Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour, Wilson, “Pooch Perfect” producers and the show’s judges were asked about the dogs’ experience on the show.



“Some dogs like it more than others. Some find it uncomfortable. So we made sure we had the kind of dogs that were used to the entire process,” Elan Gale, executive producer, said.



“Those that are chosen to become creative partners, they are dogs that love the attention,” Jorge Bendersky, a judge on the show and a dog groomer in his own right, added. “If you have a dog that is very shy, you probably won’t want them to have pink hair and walk on the street and have people taking pictures.”



*Also Read:* PETA Confiscates 3 Lions From 'Tiger King' Zoo - Nala Can 'Barely Walk' (Video)



See some of the Twitter backlash below.



By the way, if you’re wondering why “Pitch Perfect” star Wilson is hosting this show, other than the titular pun, she is a fourth generation dog show-er. Wilson’s great-grandmother started The Beagle Club of Australia and the comedic actress’ mom is a renowned international all-breed dog show judge.







You can’t convince me dogs like being poked, cut, bejeweled, and dressed up like this. #PoochPerfect pic.twitter.com/kbLV1en7CH



— Petty Pablo (@electricsoul123) March 31, 2021











The longer I watch this show, the worse I feel for these poor dogs #PoochPerfect



— (@TheOneWhiteRose) March 31, 2021











I liked the first segment, but subjecting a pooch to 4 hours of coloring , cutting, etc. seems a bit much #PoochPerfect



— Rhonda Teague (@rstcats) March 31, 2021











What the fluff are they doing to those poor pups on TV show. “Pooch Perfect?” #dogsoftwitter #seniordogs #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/KmvfiYXSah



— Marty & mom (@colleengrott) March 31, 2021











#PoochPerfect Hello @peta ??? Save these poor dogs from this nightmare!



— kelly rogers-elliott (@kre68) March 31, 2021











Just saw a commercial for #PoochPerfect. Anyone else think that looks like doggie abuse? I mean. pic.twitter.com/paenSTR6cb



— Lucyspin (@lucyspin1) March 24, 2021











I just discovered that the show Pooch Perfect exists…and…



I feel bad for the dogs.



— Lauren Schlusser (@llaurenkat) March 27, 2021











Very disturbed by #PoochPerfect



— Melissa (@melissathebee16) March 31, 2021











That show went from awww cute to omg are these doggos ok to I'm traumatized real quick. #PoochPerfect



— Divya Amladi (@Divyamladi) March 31, 2021











I just saw a promo for an upcoming ABC show, "Pooch Perfect." And, it hurts my heart. I have many questions, but overall it boils down to, how unhappy are those poor dogs going thru all that makeover stuff?!



— 𝒦𝒾𝓇𝒶 & 𝑀𝒸𝒟𝓊𝒻𝒻𝒾𝑒 (@Kira__Murasaki) March 29, 2021







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'Tiger King' to Become a Comic Book in Partnership with PETA



PETA Urges Kate McKinnon, Dawn Olmstead to Use Only CGI Cats in Scripted Series Based on 'Tiger King' (Exclusive)



PETA Rips 'Sad Spectacle' Butterfly Stunt on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Finale