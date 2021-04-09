‘Happiest Season,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Among 2021 GLAAD Media Awards Winners

The winners of the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards were announced on Thursday, with Hulu’s “Happiest Season,” Netflix’s “The Boys in the Band,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “Star Trek: Discovery” taking home the top film and TV prizes.



Other winners included the Netflix documentary “Disclosure,” HBO’s drag makeover series “We’re Here,” singer Sam Smith, the Spanish-language series “Veneno” and “The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo” on HBO Max.



See the full list of winners below and all the nominees here.



*Also Read:* 'Glee' Cast to Reunite for Naya Rivera Tribute at GLAAD Media Awards



The virtual ceremony was streamed on GLAAD’s YouTube page and featured a “Glee” cast reunion to pay tribute to the late actress Naya Rivera, whose character came out as a lesbian on the show 10 years ago.



Hosted by Niecy Nash, the show also featured performances by CHIKA, Rebecca Black and Jessica Betts. Sabrina Carpenter also contributed a performance, which is exclusive to the version of the show available to stream on Hulu.



“The GLAAD Media Awards special guests and winners sent an undeniably loud message of LGBTQ acceptance around the world tonight,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “This year’s award recipients, including Disclosure, Schitt’s Creek, Star Trek: Discovery, and Veneno, remind us that even in times of political and cultural division, diverse LGBTQ representation and visibility can enlighten, entertain, and create lasting impact, ultimately raising the bar for LGBTQ inclusion in media.”



*Also Read:* Transgender Documentary 'Disclosure' Has Real-World Impact and the Oscars Should Take Notice (Guest Blog)



*Outstanding Film – Wide Release:* Happiest Season (Hulu/TriStar Pictures)

*Outstanding Film – Limited Release:* The Boys in the Band (Netflix)

*Outstanding Documentary:* Disclosure (Netflix)

*Outstanding Comedy Series*: Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

*Outstanding Drama Series:* Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

*Outstanding TV Movie:* Uncle Frank (Amazon Studios)

*Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series:* I May Destroy You (HBO)

*Outstanding Reality Program:* We’re Here (HBO)

*Outstanding Children’s Programming:* The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo (HBO Max)

*Outstanding Kids & Family Programming [TIE]:* First Day (Hulu) and She-Ra & The Princesses of Power (DreamWorks Animation/Netflix)

*Outstanding Music Artist:* Sam Smith, Love Goes (Capitol)

*Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist:* CHIKA, Industry Games (Warner Records)

*Outstanding Video Game [TIE]:* Tell Me Why (DONTNOD Entertainment & Xbox Game Studios) and The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog & Sony Interactive Entertainment)

*Outstanding Comic Book:* Empyre, Lords of Empyre: Emperor Hulkling, Empyre: Aftermath Avengers, by Al Ewing, Dan Slott, Chip Zdarsky, Anthony Oliveira, Valerio Schiti, Manuel Garcia, Cam Smith, Marte Gracia, Triona Farrell, Joe Caramagna, Ariana Maher, Travis Lanham (Marvel Comics)

*Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode:* “Lilly Responds to Comments About Her Sexuality” A Little Late With Lilly Singh (NBC)

*Outstanding TV Journalism Segment:* “Dwyane Wade One-On-One: Basketball Legend Opens Up About Supporting Transgender Daughter” Good Morning America (ABC)

*Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form:* “ABC News Joe Biden Town Hall” (ABC)

*Outstanding Print Article:* “20 LGBTQ+ People Working to Save Lives on the Frontline” by Diane Anderson-Minshall, David Artavia, Tracy Gilchrist, Desiree Guerrero, Jeffrey Masters, Donald Padgett, and Daniel Reynolds (The Advocate)

*Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage:* People

*Outstanding Online Journalism Article:* “Gay Men Speak Out After Being Turned Away from Donating Blood During Coronavirus Pandemic: “We are Turning Away Perfectly Healthy Donors” by Tony Morrison and Joel Lyons (GoodMorningAmerica.com)

*Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia:* “Stop Killing Us: Black Transgender Women’s Lived Experiences” by Complex World (Complex News)

*Outstanding Blog:* TransGriot

*Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media:* Windy City Times

*Special Recognition:* After Forever (Amazon)

*Special Recognition:* Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast

*Special Recognition:* Happiest Season Soundtrack (Facet/Warner Records)

*Special Recognition:* Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles (Patrik Ian-Polk Entertainment)

*Special Recognition:* Out (Pixar/Disney+)

*Special Recognition:* Razor Tongue (YouTube)

*Special Recognition*: "The Son" Little America (Apple TV+)

*Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series:* Veneno (HBO Max)

*Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism:* “La Hermana de Aleyda Ortiz Narra Cómo Salió del Clóset y Cómo se lo Comunicó a su Familia” Despierta América (Univision)

*Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article:* “Desapareció en México, Solo se Hallaron sus Restos: La Historia de la Doctora María Elizabeth Montaño y su Importancia para la Comunidad Trans” por Albinson Linares y Marina E. Franco (Telemundo.com)

*Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia:* “Soy Trans: El Camino a un Nuevo Despertar” por Sarah Moreno, Esther Piccolino, y José Sepúlveda (El Nuevo Herald)

*Special Recognition (Spanish-Language):* Jesse & Joy, “Love (Es Nuestro Idioma)”



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'Glee' Cast to Reunite for Naya Rivera Tribute at GLAAD Media Awards



'Schitt's Creek,' 'Happiest Season' Among 2021 GLAAD Media Award Nominees



LGBTQ Representation on TV Declined This Year, GLAAD Report Says