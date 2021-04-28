Jacob Tremblay Is a Little Sea Monster-Turned-Human Boy in Disney+’s ‘Luca’ Trailer (Video)

Latest Pixar film debuts June 18 on Disney’s streaming service



Disney and Pixar dropped the trailer for the upcoming Disney+ film “Luca” Wednesday, revealing the adorable little sea monster-turned-human boy that Jacob Tremblay is playing in the movie.



Watch the trailer for “Luca,” which launches June 18 on Disney+, via the video above



Per its official description, “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.



Tremblay leads “Luca’s” voice cast as the titular Luca Paguro. Other voice stars include Jack Dylan Grazer as Alberto Scorfano, Emma Berman as Giulia Marcovaldo, Saverio Raimondo as town bully Ercole Visconti, Maya Rudolph as Luca’s mom Daniela, Marco Barricelli as Giulia’s dad Massimo, Jim Gaffigan as Luca’s dad Lorenzo, Sandy Martin as Luca’s grandma, and Giacomo Gianniotti as a local fisherman.



“Luca,” which marks Pixar Animation Studios’ 24^th feature film, is directed by Academy Award nominee Enrico Casarosa (“La Luna”) and produced by Andrea Warren (“Lava,” “Cars 3”). Award-winning composer Dan Romer (“Beasts of the Southern Wild,” “Maniac”) created the score for the film.



More to come…