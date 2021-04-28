CES Plans 2022 Return With 1,000 Companies, Including Amazon

After scrapping its in-person event this January, the world’s biggest consumer electronics show is set to return to Sin City



The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is returning to Las Vegas in 2022, with the event’s organizer on Wednesday announcing it already has 1,000 companies lined up for the convention, including Amazon and Sony.



The Consumer Technology Association, the trade group behind the convention, said the event is scheduled to start Jan. 5 and run through Jan. 8. The convention will come after CES — the world’s largest consumer electronics trade show — scrapped its in-person event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Other big-name companies set to join CES 2022 include Intel, Dell, AT&T, LG, Panasonic, IBM and Samsung, per a release from CTA on Wednesday.



“We’re thrilled to return to Las Vegas — home to CES for more than 40 years — and look forward to seeing many new and returning faces,” CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro said in a statement.



CES, before moving to an all-digital model this year, was the largest annual convention in Las Vegas. In 2020, the convention brought about 170,000 people and 4,000 companies from around the world to Sin City, according to Reuters.



Next year’s event will be a bit of a hybrid, with some aspects of the convention remaining digital, CTA said on Wednesday. The trade association told Reuters it expects 75,000 attendees at its 2022 event.



