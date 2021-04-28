Stringer says he had consensual relationship for months with woman accusing him of sexual misconduct

PIX 11

Published

NEW YORK --- Comptroller and mayoral candidate Scott Stringer on Wednesday denied allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by a woman who volunteered on a previous campaign. Stringer admitted to a months-long consensual relationship with Jean Kim that he described not as dating, but as a "light relationship." Kim said Stringer “inappropriately and relentlessly” [...]

