Newsmax Anchor Greg Kelly Clowned for Claiming He Wears $1,400 Cargo Pants

Kelly insisted he was wearing Balmains in hugely mocked photo, but it looks like he rocks a much cheaper knock off



Newsmax weirdo Greg Kelly, who has made something of a career out of telling the most bizarre tall tales and falsehoods on Twitter, found himself the object of ridicule twice over on Thursday after he posted a photo of himself wearing absolutely cringe cargo pants, and then attempted to deflect mockery by claiming they were actually $1000 designer pants.



So, first Kelly tweeted out this photo with disgraced former president Trump — who just four months ago incited a deadly riot in an attempt to overthrow the government because he lost an election, in case you forgot. “Chillin’ with 45!” Kelly said, adding that he was wearing a pair of Bugle Boy jeans.







Chillin’ with 45! (And yes. Those are BUGLE BOY jeans I’m wearing) pic.twitter.com/g8EwzRgrAs



— Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) May 6, 2021



For those of you unaware, Bugle Boy was a brand of menswear that specialized in pants and jeans with elaborate stitching and often asymmetrical designs and odds numbers of pockets. They were especially popular in the late 1980s through the early 1990s but the company went out of business in 2001. They were honestly pretty cool — until they weren’t of course and yes, Kelly’s pants do look a lot like the kind of thing Bugle Boy would have sold.



People clowned on him about it and that must have made him pretty self conscious, because 3 hours after the original tweet, he followed it up with what we assume he intended to be a definitive shut-down of his critics.



“Everyone busting my CRACKERS over the “pants”–(partially my fault because I called attention to them with the Bugle Boy comment). The truth is, they’re BALMAIN (the most prestigious brand in PANTS)–my shoes are by Ferragamo. Basically, I’m a Sharp Dressed Man. Thank you!” Kelly said.







Everyone busting my CRACKERS over the “pants”—(partially my fault because I called attention to them with the Bugle Boy comment). The truth is, they’re BALMAIN (the most prestigious brand in PANTS)—my shoes are by Ferragamo. Basically, I’m a Sharp Dressed Man. Thank you ! pic.twitter.com/sDgtoGy9Ol



— Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) May 6, 2021



Now first, we have no idea what “busting my crackers” means. We guess he was trying to avoid using the word “balls,” but there already exists a minced oath version of that expression, which uses the word “chops.” So who knows. In any case,



Anyway, while we would contest the assertion that wearing those pants in combination with loafers makes anyone “sharp dressed,” we do concede that Balmain cargo pants are super expensive — even an on-sale pair costs nearly a grand — and would, if true, mean that Kelly did indeed splurge like a baller on his tactical dad jeans.



Alas, it looks like Kelly’s baller dreams are just that — dreams. Because one eagle eyed tweeter noted that he appears to be wearing a cheap knock off.







Actually they are 96.99 from aliexpress. Balmain cargo pants only have 1 zipper pocket but the knock offs have 2. Odd thing to lie about. pic.twitter.com/PaTFQmSumM



— Michelle (@Irish_Rose14) May 7, 2021



While we can’t say for certain how much the pants he’s wearing cost, TheWrap can confirm that they are indeed not Balmains. (Which do, in fact, have just the one zip pocket.)



Anyway, see a sample of some of the more amusing reactions to this weird mess below:







Nobody:



Absolutely no one:



Pants in 90s comic books: https://t.co/kDV2ziWlvp



— IFY (@IfyNwadiwe) May 7, 2021







YO U GOT THE MALLMAINS WITH THE FERRAGAMO LOAFS AND THE VAN HEUSEN WRINKLE FREE SHIRT / BLAZER COMBO TF IS HAPPENING HERE GREGORY? https://t.co/E2JFA26cZq



— THE KID MERO (@THEKIDMERO) May 7, 2021







Are these the pants you were wearing when you smoked jazz cigarettes and ended up in Kenya https://t.co/AmovGRDIDW pic.twitter.com/Dda6M1aPE0



— Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) May 7, 2021







Tough day for Balmain and Ferragamo. https://t.co/lhiuaX06LG



— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) May 7, 2021







I always wondered what kind of dude pays $1200 for cargo PANTS. pic.twitter.com/ZXb4bfngrs



— Schooley (@Rschooley) May 6, 2021







nigga rocking khaki mallmains https://t.co/3mAuCJsGEJ



— big baby (@BIGBABYSCUMBAG) May 7, 2021







Everyone busting my CRACKERS over the “pants”—(partially my fault because I called attention to them with the Bugle Boy comment). The truth is, they’re BALMAIN (the most prestigious brand in PANTS)—my shoes are by Ferragamo. Basically, I’m a Sharp Dressed Man. Thank you ! pic.twitter.com/0zrosgXo5f



— Josh Spiegel (@mousterpiece) May 7, 2021







I’ve never seen a better argument for celibacy in my entire life #MyEyes https://t.co/rduwlOEuhW



— Tara Dublin Wrote A Whole Book in Lockdown (@taradublinrocks) May 7, 2021







TFW you think you’re fancy but you have no idea how to properly dress https://t.co/u8nuhTgmsF



— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 7, 2021







When you wanna impress an elderly racist, but also gotta be prepared to defend wall Maria from a Titan attack at a moment's notice https://t.co/PSOtZQFYS8



— Rafi Schwartz (@TheJewishDream) May 7, 2021







I’ve seen a lot of fashion BUT this Balmain & Ferragamo look . . NO pic.twitter.com/1zC5Dzvwaa



— TRUE FASHIONISTA NOW (@tfnow) May 7, 2021







Hard to know where to begin with these trousers, but the least obvious point may be the 8 or more inches of excess inseam, stacked Spandex-style above his decidedly normal loafers. https://t.co/w5uE3AfSgN



— William Gibson (@GreatDismal) May 7, 2021







Decidedly normal loafers? Those are Ferragamos, sir



— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) May 7, 2021



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Fox News' Brian Kilmeade Snaps at 6th Grader Who Disses Trump's COVID Response: 'Really?' (Video)



CNN's Jim Acosta Rips Fox News as 'Bulls- Factory' for Reporting a Retracted Kamala Harris Story



Bill Maher Teases More Lies Fox News Will Report as True but Then Retract