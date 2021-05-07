Keisha Lance Bottoms Won't Run For Reelection As Atlanta Mayor
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, 51, will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday on her decision not to run for reelection as the city's leader.Full Article
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced late Thursday night that she will not run for reelection this year.