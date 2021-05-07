Fox News White House Correspondent Kristin Fisher Exits Network (Video)

She’s heading to CNN, per a source



Fox News White House correspondent Kristin Fisher announced Friday she’s leaving the network, effective immediately.



During her announcement on “Special Report,” she didn’t say why she’s leaving. A source with knowledge of her plans told TheWrap, however, she’s heading to CNN to cover space as a correspondent.



A representative for CNN did not immediately return a request for comment.



“This is my last live shot on my last day at Fox News and I’ve had an incredible run,” she told “Special Report” anchor Bret Baier on Friday. “I started out six years ago on the early morning weekend shift. I made it all the way to the White House, which is something that has been at the very top of my career bucket list ever since I was a very little girl. But I’ve just realized that there are a few other things on that list that I would like to try to tick off. So, before I go, I just want to thank Fox for trusting me with this beat and for giving me so many opportunities. And Bret, it has been an absolute pleasure to work with you, the entire White House team and everybody on the ‘Special Report’ team as well.”



Viewers expressed sadness online, calling it a “big loss” for Fox News. Others expressed their hope that she’s not heading to another network. (Sorry!)



Her long-standing interest in space is evident: At the end of March, she asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki, “Would it be fair to say that space policy is one of the few areas where President [Joe] Biden actually agrees with his predecessor?”



CNN boss Jeff Zucker has, when asked in the past about the prospect of hiring talent away from Fox News, torched the rival network, saying it’s “akin to state-run TV.” Still, CNN has recruited on-air talent such as Alisyn Camerota, Dave Briggs, Connor Powell and Rick Folbaum from Fox News in the past.