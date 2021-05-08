Kickin’ It with Kiz: Here’s the trade proposal for Aaron Rodgers the Broncos should make

Have you ever been to Green Bay, Kiz? I have visited several times; it’s a very nice place if you like beer, brats and wearing a flannel shirt with the sleeves cut off at the shoulder. Now that quarterback Aaron Rodgers is engaged to talented actress and activist Shailene Woodley, he doesn’t want her living in Green Bay half the year. So Rodgers will be changing teams. The Packers board of directors is made up of old men with liver spots, but even these Neanderthals will realize Rodgers is serious about leaving. It’s a good bet he’ll be wearing the orange and blue soon.