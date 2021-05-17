2 Months After Biden Called Reopening Measures ‘Neanderthal Thinking,’ Texas Reports Zero COVID Deaths
Published
Texas reported zero COVID-19 deaths for the first time since it started measuring them.Full Article
Published
Texas reported zero COVID-19 deaths for the first time since it started measuring them.Full Article
Texas reported experiencing no new deaths linked to Covid-19 on Sunday, the first such day since the state lifted a mask mandate..
Texas reported zero deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, just two months after Gov. Greg Abbott drew heat from the White House for..