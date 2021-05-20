CNN’s Chris Cuomo Advised Brother Andrew on How to Handle Sexual Harassment Accusations

CNN’s Chris Cuomo was on strategy calls with his brother while the New York governor and his team figured out what to do about the sexual harassment accusations he was facing.



CNN acknowledged in a statement to The Washington Post that the primetime anchor was on the calls with Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his team.



“Chris has not been involved in CNN’s extensive coverage of the allegations against Governor Cuomo – on air or behind the scenes. In part because, as he has said on his show, he could never be objective. But also because he often serves as a sounding board for his brother,” the network statement said. “However, it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges. He will not participate in such conversations going forward.”



According to the Post, the anchor joined calls with his brother’s top governmental aide, his communications team, lawyers and outside advisers, encouraging the older Cuomo to be defiant in the face of the accusations and not to resign from his role.



On air earlier this year, as the accusations were pouring in, Cuomo said he and his show would not be covering them, “because he is my brother.”



Gov. Cuomo did announce late this winter he had no plans to resign.