Phil Mickelson Wins PGA Championship, Becomes Oldest Golf Major Winner Ever

Phil Mickelson made golf history on Sunday, winning the PGA Championship to not only earn his sixth major title but also become the oldest player ever to win a major tournament.



The 50-year-old veteran broke a record that has stood since 1968, when Julius Boros won the PGA Championship in 1968 at the age of 48. It is Mickelson’s second PGA Championship victory, following one in 2005. It also joins his Masters victories in 2004, 2006 and 2010, as well as a 2013 Open Championship title on his list of major victories.



Mickelson held off challenges from fellow major winners Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen, winning by two strokes with a score of six-under-par. As Mickelson approached the 18th green to cement his victory, fans at Kiawah Island swarmed the course behind him in a scene reminiscent of Tiger Woods’ historic victory at the Masters two years ago.



Mickelson is now tied for 12th on the all-time major championship list, joining Nick Faldo and Lee Trevino as six-time champs. He now looks ahead next month to the U.S. Open, the one major championship he has never won but has finished as runner-up six times.







Mickelson amongst the madness.



A dart from the wild gallery at Kiawah.#PGAChamppic.twitter.com/ZDXCZ7IAfc



— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 23, 2021



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Fox to Buy Clay Travis' Sports Media Company Outkick



Longtime Sports Broadcaster Dick Stockton to Retire After 55 Years



The Masters: All 17 Golfers That Own More Than 1 Green Jacket, Ranked (Photos)