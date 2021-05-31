Kyrie Irving Blames ‘Underlying Racism’ After Celtics Fan Arrested For Throwing Water Bottle
Published
Police surrounded a man in a Kevin Garnett jersey in the stands before leading him out in handcuffs.Full Article
Published
Police surrounded a man in a Kevin Garnett jersey in the stands before leading him out in handcuffs.Full Article
Celtics radio analyst Cedric Maxwell chats with WBZ's Louisa Moller about a Celtics fan throwing a water bottle at Kyrie Irving..
Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart speak out against the Boston fan who threw a water bottle at Irving as he left the..