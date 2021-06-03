12-Year Old Boy In Shootout With Florida Deputies To Be Held In Detention As Dramatic Body Cam Video Is Released
A 12-year-old boy, involved in a shootout with Volusia County deputies along with a 14-year-old girl, will be held in secure detention for 21 days. The boy had his first court appearance on Thursday, the same day deputies released body camera and aerial video of the shootout, after the kids ran away from a group home, broke into a nearby house, found multiple guns inside and then opened fire on deputies.Full Article