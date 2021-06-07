‘The Boys’ Reveals First Look at Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy (Photo)

“The Boys” has finally revealed the long-awaited first look at “Supernatural” alum Jensen Ackles suited up as Soldier Boy, a fan-favorite character from the comics the raunchy Amazon Prime Video superhero series is based on.



“He’s the f’n Captain now, America,” reads the Monday tweet accompanying the first photos of Ackles in his Soldier Boy Super Suit, which was designed by Laura Jean Shannon and concept artist Greg Hopwood.



“Soldier Boy is the original bad ass,” Shannon said. “Our goal was to highlight a bygone era of overt masculinity and grit. With that pedigree we dove headfirst into baking in an all-American quality grounded in a military soldier’s practicality with a heavy dose of old school cowboy swagger. We knew that the actor had to have Steve McQueen looks and chops with a John Wayne attitude, luckily Jensen Ackles embodies all of that.”



“The Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke added: “When I cast Jensen as Soldier Boy, the first thing I said was, ‘I’m most excited for you, because of the amazing process you’ll go through with LJ, our Super Suit designer.’ It took six months but the experience surpassed Jensen’s expectations. LJ has made a work of art that tips its hat to the WWII Soldier Boy from the comics, while taking it in a sleek new direction. And if you think the photos are cool, just wait till you see Jensen in action. It’s one of my very favorite suits. Also, now you can quit clogging my Twitter notifications with demands to see it.”



Kripke and “The Boys” team are currently in production on Season 3 in Toronto.



Along with newcomer Ackles joining for the third season, “The Boys” stars Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford and Nathan Mitchell.



See Ackles suited up as Soldier Boy in the photo below.



Amazon Prime VIdeo