Arizona reports spike in cases and deaths; latest COVID-19 updates
Published
Arizona reported new COVID-19 cases and additional deaths, the second-highest single-day total since June 2. The latest COVID updates.
Published
Arizona reported new COVID-19 cases and additional deaths, the second-highest single-day total since June 2. The latest COVID updates.
Arizona's seven-day death rate per 100,000 people ranked third in the nation as of Saturday, according to the CDC.
(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 2,109 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus,..