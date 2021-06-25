Mark Levin Slams ‘Unethical’ Fox News Colleague Tucker Carlson For Leaking Stories to Media (Audio)

Mark Levin used his Westwood One radio program to slam his Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson Thursday and remind his listeners that he, for one, has “never leaked” stories to the media.



Levin didn’t call Carlson out by name, but pointedly referred to a New York Times report from Sunday that exposed Carlson as a notorious leak who gossips with the press off-the-record and even disparages former president Donald Trump while he does it.



“We know journalists, so many of them, are unethical. That’s the point,” Levin lamented in a clip first flagged by watchdog group Media Matters for America. “We know that they’ll only keep confidences that they want to keep, or keep people anonymous that they want to keep anonymous. We know this. That’s the point, so don’t be surprised when they don’t.”



He on, “I’ve been in this business almost 20 years. I worked in the Reagan administration for eight years. I never once — not once — leaked anything to a newspaper or media outlet, ever, let alone the New York Times and their ilk. Certainly not about the people around me.”



Levin described leaking as “a serious misunderstanding of one’s role, of loyalty, and character,” claimed CNN’s Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy tried to get him to speak to them in the past and reiterated that he has never done that.



“I rejected all of it. How could I look myself in the mirror? I had good parents, they taught me to be a stand-up guy,” he said. “You see, this isn’t a game to me. I’m not positioning myself. This is deadly serious. This is the real world matters here.”



Listen over at MMFA or above.