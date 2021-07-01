Trump Organization, CFO charged with tax crimes
Donald Trump's company and its longtime finance chief were charged Thursday in what prosecutors called a "sweeping and audacious" tax fraud scheme. (July 1)
The CFO of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, is now facing a daunting indictment of 15 felony counts over a 15-year..
A Manhattan grand jury indicted the Trump Organization and its CFO on what prosecutors call a sweeping tax fraud scheme, alleging..