Biden Nominates LA Mayor Eric Garcetti as Ambassador to India

President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as U.S. Ambassador to India.



Using his official government Twitter account, Garcetti shared the news: “Today, the President announced that I am his nominee to serve as U.S. Ambassador to India. I am honored to accept his nomination to serve in this role. I love Los Angeles and will always be an Angeleno. I want you to know that every day I am your Mayor, I will continue to lead this city like it is my first day on the job, with passion, focus, and determination.”



He went on, “I have committed my life to service –– as an activist, as a teacher, as a naval officer, as a public servant, and if confirmed, next as an ambassador. Part of that commitment means that when your nation calls, you answer that call. And should I be confirmed, I’ll bring this same energy, commitment, and love for this city to my new role and will forge partnerships and connections that will help strengthen Los Angeles’ place on the world stage.”



Garcetti’s nomination to the post will need to be approved by the U.S. State Department.



Rumors of the nomination have been swirling since earlier this spring.



Garcetti’s term as mayor of Los Angeles lasts through 2022. If he departs the position for the new ambassador post the LA City Council would either need to temporarily appoint someone to fill the role or hold a special election for a new mayor.



Garcetti had previously said last December that he wouldn’t accept (what was at the time) a non-specified role in the Biden administration because he wanted to stay in Los Angeles and help the city manage its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time Garcetti told the Los Angeles Times, “Joe Biden told me for the last few years that he was very interested in me coming to Washington, D.C., and there were things on the table for me.”