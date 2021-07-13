Emmy Nominees Celebrate With Profanity-Laced Reactions: ‘Holy F—- S—“

Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday morning, with those getting nods predictably expressing how they were “honored” and “humbled.” But a few nominees, including “The Crown’s” Helena Bonham Carter and “Ted Lasso’s” Brett Goldstein, used more colorful language to express their delight.



Bonham Carter even thanked her wig for helping her pull her character, Princess Margaret, together.



“The words “Pig in S—” come to mind,” the British actress said via statement. “I share it with the many skilled and brilliant people who helped me put her together — the crew, Jess Hobbs, Peter Morgan and the wig and Netflix.”



First-time nominee Goldstein’s reaction won for the most curse words. “Holy f***ing s***. What an incredible honor. Proper dream come true s***.” The “Ted Lasso” star continued, “Every part of this show has felt like magic to me. To have the privilege to work on it, to get to make something with this incredible team and now for us to be nominated as a team is just too lovely. Extra special thanks to Jason and Bill for inviting me to be part of this. What a thing… As a cynical English guy I’m struggling to deal with all this wonderfulness. I’m not crying, you’re crying. F*** off! You’re crying. You ****.”



Stephan Fleet, the visual effects supervisor for “The Boys,” said that he was in “shock” by the nomination, as they had made a show with a “CG dick monster, a whale explosion, singing fish gills, exploding heads, and a superhero whacking off on a high-rise over NYC.”



“Cobra Kai” showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg referenced their “humble YouTube beginnings” and their “badass Netflix arrival.”



Others were more reflective after a year filled with challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic.



“The Handmaid’s Tale” creator and showrunner Bruce Miller applauded the “amazing work of [their] cast and crew, and what they were able to accomplish in the midst of a pandemic” while “This Is Us” Executive Producer Dan Fogelman congratulated the team for “mak[ing] one of [his] favorite seasons during an impossible time.”



“I’m so glad that all of the hard work and sacrifices made by everyone in the “Top Chef” crew has been recognized by the Television Academy, as we filmed this season during the pandemic, fires and civil unrest in Portland,” Padma Lakshmi said. “We are lucky to be nominated every season but this nomination is especially meaningful.”



“Lovecraft Country” star Jurnee Smollett said that she felt like she was “living [her] ancestors’ wildest dreams,” while Renee Elise Goldsberry called “Hamilton” the “gift that keeps on giving” and exclaimed that she “can’t stop saying WOW,” while her co-star Daveed Diggs, who was also nominated for his role in the hit historical film, asked if all this Emmy nomination craziness meant that everyone can “hang out again soon.”



His co-star Jeremy Swift kept it just a bit classier, saying that he was “surprised” by the nomination, and that he is now “going to bed with a hot beverage.”



But despite nominees’ gratitude and excitement for their nominations, they are truly most grateful for the journey along the way. “Boys State” directors and producers Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, who were nominated for two Emmys, said that “[their] journey with “Boys State” has been one of continuous surprise.” And while Billy Porter reflected on Pose’s production as a “healing journey,” Majors shows us there is no such thing as a break in show-biz with an encouraging “Our journey continues….”



Below are some of the more heartfelt and humorous nominee reactions:



“I am honored and humbled to have my work once again be recognized by the academy. I stand at the intersection of art and activism, and I am forever grateful for the healing journey that POSE has been for myself, my colleagues and the world!” — Billy Porter, “Pose”



“On behalf of the Drag Race family, we are beyond grateful to the Television Academy for recognizing the love and passion that we poured into every frame of season 13. We couldn’t do what we do without the unwavering support of ViacomCBS, VH1 and World of Wonder. I have the distinct pleasure of working with the most creative and dedicated cast and crew in television. But the success of Drag Race starts and ends with our amazing queens. It’s their tenacity, creativity and vulnerability that tells queer kids everywhere that they are loved and worthy of celebration.” — RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”



“This series was extremely challenging to make on multiple levels and it’s deeply moving to have our filmmaking and investigative work championed in this way. We are grateful to our incredible editors, executive producers, music and sound teams, graphic artists, and HBO for bringing their best to this project every single day; and are hugely grateful to Dylan and the Farrow family for their exceptional courage. Lastly we are especially grateful for what this recognition represents to survivors of incest everywhere, as it lets them know they are heard, believed, and no longer alone.” — Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering, and Amy Herdy, “Allen v. Farrow” co-creators



“From premiering our film in Sundance, to Amazon acquiring it, Sylvie’s Love has been a labor of love and to have our journey culminate in this moment with an Emmy nomination is so exciting, gratifying and appreciated. I think our film is a celebration of the beauty of Black humanity and love. To be acknowledged in this way is tremendously meaningful to me and to the creative family that worked together to bring this narrative to life.” — Nnamdi Asomugha, “Sylvie’s Love”



“I am THRILLED that ABLSS has been nominated for FIVE Emmys this year! I am so proud of Issa and Yvette on their individual nominations, our editing team of badass women, our Black lady writers’ room and our entire cast and crew for the series nomination! The number of Black women who get to add “Emmy Nominated” before their names is giving me so much joy.” — Robin Thede, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”



“We also share these nominations with our partners at HBOMax and Universal Television, who have given us endless support and encouragement. We’re so excited to celebrate with everyone in person and kiss so many of them on the mouth. Is the CDC allowing us to do that yet? Please don’t contact HR.” — Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “Hacks” co-creators



For the full list of Emmy nominations, click here.