Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Vaccination Question Is a HIPPA Violation – It Isn’t (Video)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene may be temporarily banned from Twitter but that’s not stopping her from spreading misinformation. This time she’s claiming that asking someone about their vaccination history is a violation of HIPAA rights.



Greene was asked the million-dollar question of whether she’s received the COVID-19 vaccine at a press conference Tuesday, which she rebuffed in the name of doctor-patient confidentiality, so she thought.



To preface a question on the rapidly spreading Delta variant, a reporter asked the Georgia congresswoman point blank, “Have you yourself gotten vaccinated?”



“Well your first question is a violation of my HIPAA rights,” Green replied. “You see with HIPAA rights, we don’t have to reveal our medical records and that also involves our vaccine records.”



Check out the clip of the exchange here.







Question: Have you yourself been vaccinated?

Greene: Your first question is a violation of my HIPAA rights pic.twitter.com/JuHDovV2mC



— Acyn (@Acyn) July 20, 2021



Greene was referring to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which aims to protect personal information acquired by health officials, such as doctors, from fraud and theft. She seems to think invoking HIPAA laws is synonymous with pleading the fifth. It is not.



If this journalist had asked Greene’s doctor a specific question about her health history, that would be a HIPAA violation. Asking Greene herself whether she potentially poses a public health threat (AKA whether she’s been vaccinated against a disease as dangerous and highly transmissible as COVID-19) is not.



Coincidentally, Greene was kicked off Twitter for spreading other falsehoods related to the pandemic. She was suspended over two recent tweets that claimed the coronavirus is not dangerous to people under age 65 who aren’t overweight in an effort to argue against mandatory vaccination.



Greene has also spent much of 2021 disseminating conspiracy theories surrounding the Capitol insurrection, specifically that the attack was perpetrated by Antifa or the FBI, not Trump supporters.