Delroy Lindo to Star in Neil Gaiman’s ‘Anansi Boys’ at Amazon

Delroy Lindo will star in Amazon’s upcoming limited series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s “Anansi Boys.”



Based on Gaiman’s novel of the same name, “Anansi Boys” follows Charlie Nancy, a young man who is used to being embarrassed by his estranged father. But when his father dies, Charlie discovers that his father was Anansi: trickster god of stories. And he learns that he has a brother. Now his brother, Spider, is entering Charlie’s life, determined to make it more interesting but making it a lot more dangerous.



Gaiman will write the six-episode adaptation of his 2005 book “Anansi Boys” along with Lenny Henry. The TV adaptation will begin shooting in Scotland later this year.



Lindo will play Mr. Nancy/Anansi. Orlando Jones played the character in Starz’s “American Gods,” which was based on another one of Gaiman’s works.



Per Amazon, “‘Anansi Boys’ is a stand-alone story, not a sequel or spin-off of Gaiman’s novel ‘American Gods.’ The book’s story was originally developed in conversation between Gaiman and Henry with the series adaptation reuniting the collaboration between the pair.”



“Delroy Lindo is a giant of the stage and the screen, and we are so lucky to have him. I cannot wait to see his gravitas and charm being deployed for the benefit of Anansi Boys, as he plays an unreliable father with hidden depths.”



“Anansi Boys” will be executive produced by Gaiman, Henry, Douglas Mackinnon, Hanelle M. Culpepper (who will direct the pilot), Hilary Bevan Jones (Endor Productions) and Richard Fee (Red Production Company), with Gaiman and Mackinnon serving as co-showrunners. Gaiman and Henry will also write for the series along with Arvind Ethan David, Kara Smith, and Racheal Ofori. Paul Frift is a producer. Jermain Julienand Azhur Saleemare directing episodes.



Lindo is coming off his celebrated role in Spike Lee’s Netflix movie “Da 5 Bloods.”