Tucker Carlson Falsely Calls Dr Fauci ‘The Guy Who Created COVID’ (Video)

Fox News host Tucker Carlson continued to imply that infectious disease expert and White House advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci somehow is responsible for creating the coronavirus pandemic during Wednesday night’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”



Tucker was talking about so-called breakthrough cases of COVID-19; instances where people who are fully vaccinated still come down with the virus. In doing so, he questioned Fauci’s comments on the virus’ ability to infect those with both vaccine doses and called him “the guy who created COVID.”



Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tucker’s July 28 remarks.



Public Health experts are now learning that some coronavirus cases may be a more dangerous and rapidly spreading variant of the coronavirus called the Delta variant, which is capable of being spread by vaccinated people.



“The bigger question is if the vaccine works as well as they claim it does,” Tucker said, talking about the Biden administration. “Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID? … It’s happening to a lot of people, probably people you know. Most of them are fine, not all of them, but they’re still getting COVID,” he said.



“If you want us to have confidence in your medicine, then tell us the full truth. But they won’t,” Tucker continued. It’s unclear who “they” is in this sentence, but it’s likely either the Biden administration or CDC director Rochelle Wollensky, who was a repeated target of Tucker’s ire this evening.



“Now, if there’s one message around COVID that has been consistent from the Biden administration … is that get the vaccine, don’t ask questions,” Tucker added. “The administration’s lackeys in the media push the same message from day one with increasing ferocity and humorlessness.”



“They’ve been telling us for six months that this vaccine is perfect. But clearly, in some cases, it doesn’t always work. And that’s not our theory, by the way, take it from the guy who created COVID,” Tucker said, before throwing to a clip of Fauci discussing breakthrough cases.



That bit about “the guy who created COVID” is a nod to a conspiracy theory Tucker has espoused on the show before — he said in May that Fauci should be investigated for using National Institute of Health money to fund a Chinese lab that created the coronavirus and then purposefully released it to the public.



In the clip from a press conference, Fauci was discussing how while the symptoms of a vaccinated person with COVID and a non-vaccinated person with COVID are vastly different; the two still carry the virus exactly the same, which is prompting the CDC to revise its guidance about wearing masks indoors.



“Now that we have a Delta variant that has changed the entire landscape, because when you look at the level of virus in the nasal pharynx of a vaccinated person who gets the breakthrough infection with Delta, it is exactly the same as the level of virus in an unvaccinated person who’s infected. That’s the problem,” Fauci said. “So those data were very compelling. And that triggered the change in the CDC guidelines (in mask requirements).”



Tucker Carlson also rattled off a few high-profile names who have been infected after being vaccinated, including Piers Morgan and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich.



It’s not uncommon for people to still get a virus after being inoculated — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that not every vaccine will be absolutely 100% effective against a virus. And as Harvard’s School of Public Health reports, breakthrough infections are rare and most people who are vaccinated and still get sick are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.



Take a look at the full clip and Fauci’s analysis at the top of the page.