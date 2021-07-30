'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk says he 'had a small heart attack' but will 'be back soon'

'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk says he 'had a small heart attack' but will 'be back soon'

USATODAY.com

Published

'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk says he 'had a small heart attack' but will 'be back soon'
 

Full Article