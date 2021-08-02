Lindsey Graham Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says He’s ‘Glad’ He Was Vaccinated

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Monday on Twitter. The Republican lawmaker said he would likely feel much worse if he had not been vaccinated against the virus.



“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for #COVID19 even after being vaccinated,” Graham tweeted. “I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning.”



The senator said he is experiencing mild symptoms and plans to self-quarantine.



“I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms,” he continued. “I will be quarantining for ten days.”



The senator also noted he was “glad” he was vaccinated, stating, “Without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse.”



According to the CDC’s research on “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19, “There is some evidence that vaccination may make illness less severe for those who are vaccinated and still get sick.”



Back in December 2020, Graham — along with fellow GOP lawmaker Marco Rubio — was widely criticized for receiving an early COVID-19 vaccine after months of stalled debate on coronavirus relief packages and hesitancy to recommend mask-wearing. Just weeks before, Graham refused to take a COVID-19 test before a debate against his primary opponent in the 2020 election, leading to the debate’s cancelation.



See Graham’s tweets below.







I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for #COVID19 even after being vaccinated.



I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning.



— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 2, 2021







I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms.



I will be quarantining for ten days.



I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now.



My symptoms would be far worse.



— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 2, 2021