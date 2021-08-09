Catherine Zeta-Jones to Play Morticia in Netflix’s Wednesday Addams Series

Catherine Zeta-Jones has joined the cast of Netflix and Tim Burton’s Wednesday Addams series, TheWrap has confirmed.



“You” and “Jane the Virgin” alum Jenna Ortega will star in the eight-episode series as beloved “Addams Family” character, with Zeta-Jones set to guest star as her mother, Morticia. Luis Guzman was previously cast as Gomez Addams, Wednesday’s father.



The eight-episode young adult series comes from “Into the Badlands” creators Al Gough and Miles Millar and director Tim Burton. The project is described as “a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.”



Per Netflix, “Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”



The character of Morticia has previously been played by Carolyn Jones, Anjelica Huston and Daryl Hannah. Charlize Theron recently voiced the character for Universal’s animated “Addams Family” feature and will reprise the role in the upcoming sequel later this year.



In addition to Burton, Gough and Millar, other executive producers include Steve Stark (“Medium,” “The Event”), Andrew Mittman for 1.21 (“The Addams Family,” “Alphas”), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (“Code Black,” “Up All Night”), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (“Respect,” “Addams Family 2”) and Gail Berman (“The Addams Family,” “Alphas”).



“Wednesday” hails from MGM Television.