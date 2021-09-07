50 Cent Under Fire for Using Michael K Williams’ Death to Plug ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Rap star and actor 50 Cent was among the many in Hollywood to use social media on Monday to express their feelings on the sudden death of actor Michael K. Williams.



But 50 Cent’s post lacked the widely expressed surprise, sadness — and respect — of most after “The Wire” star was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment of what was reportedly suspected to be a heroin overdose.



Instead, Curtis Jackson used the tragic event to promote his TV show and his cognac brand on Instagram.



“Damn if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele,” Jackson wrote, referring to the Starz show based on his youth, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”



Fiddy later deleted the post, but many people weren’t happy about the move.



Some weren’t surprised, with one user saying he “has literally shown us who he is for years” while others pointed to the fact Jackson has been shot nine times.







50 cent has literally shown us who he is for years. I honestly don't know why y'all still support his projects but that's another discussion.



— ash (@amacattackkk) September 6, 2021







I’m starting to understand why 50 cent was shot 9 times



— OT (@TheyLoveOtis) September 6, 2021



See more reaction that includes Jackson’s Instagram post below.







50 Cent is my favourite rapper ever, but this is disrespectful as hell and corny , he is a bi*** for that, can’t defend the nigga no mo, RIP Michael Williams. pic.twitter.com/6Tkd17e8mm



— IBashar (@CurtisBashar) September 6, 2021







Bruh whoever shot 50 cent , you couldn’t empty the clip bro? pic.twitter.com/jWWVR5PGq6



— Big 38 Hawk Em (@Big38HawkEm) September 6, 2021







There’s no way 50 Cent is a good person. No way in hell. Just inappropriate. pic.twitter.com/9jUazKGDrG



— Queer Latifah (@BougieBlackness) September 6, 2021







Everybody looking at 50 cent right now pic.twitter.com/QbQBPmZoY3



— Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) September 6, 2021







50 cent says a lot of dumb shit but this is the dumbest. Ever. Using Michael K. Williams’ death to promote your own show is so insensitive and stupid.. this wasn’t about “bringing awareness” smh pic.twitter.com/t6NTMhEdto



— SportzStew Ⓥ (@sportzstewcom) September 6, 2021