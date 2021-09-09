NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison
Nxivm’s co-founder Nancy Salzman was sentenced to three and a half years in prison Wednesday for her unwavering support of sex cult leader Keith Raniere.Full Article
Nancy Salzman agreed to forfeit several properties, more than $500,000 in cash and a Steinway grand piano.