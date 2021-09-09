NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison

NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison

FOXNews.com

Published

Nxivm’s co-founder Nancy Salzman was sentenced to three and a half years in prison Wednesday for her unwavering support of sex cult leader Keith Raniere.

Full Article