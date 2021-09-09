Kimmel Declares Trump the ‘Greatest Troll of All Time’ for 9/11 Boxing Gig (Video)

Like a lot of people, Jimmy Kimmel was pretty surprised by how Donald Trump and his son, Don Jr, will be marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11. But while Kimmel still greatly dislikes the disgraced ex-president, he also had unexpected praise for the man who egged on his followers to try and overthrow the government.



Specifically, Kimmel thinks Trump might be “the greatest troll of all time.”



For those catching up, Trump and Trump, Jr. have been hired to provide color commentary in an alternate telecast for Triller’s upcoming “Triller Fight Club,” which is headlined by a match between 58-year-old Evander Holyfield and 44-year-old Vitor Belfort. The match is scheduled for this Saturday, which happens to be the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.



Unsurprisingly, this comes in stark contrast to what some of the other living former U.S. presidents will be doing, as Kimmel pointed out in his monologue on Wednesday night’s show.



“Saturday it happens to be the 20th Anniversary of the attack on 9/11. On Saturday, President Bush will visit a memorial to 9/11 in Pennsylvania; President Obama will visit the 9/11 memorial in New York, President Biden plans to visit all three crash sites,” Kimmel said.



“Donald Trump… Will be at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida,” Kimmel continued, pausing to make it clear he wasn’t joking, “doing “live in person commentary” for a boxing match between Vitor Belfort, and 58 year old Evander Holyfield.”

“You really- you have to hand it to him. He is the greatest troll of all time,” Kimmel joked. “I mean, who else could have come up with this? ‘You know what I’ll do on 9/11? Boxing commentary.’ ‘You’ve done it again, sir!'”



Kimmel proceeded to show an embarassing old video in which a very not-spry Trump tried to throw some boxing punches (failing, of course), and concluded the bit like so:



“Donald Trump hasn’t been this unqualified to do a job since his last job.” Zing.



Watch the whole monologue above. The stuff about Trump’s 9/11 plans kicks in just after the 5 minute mark.



