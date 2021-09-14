Lil Nas X scoops Video of the Year at the MTV VMAs
Lil Nas X took the big award, Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo won two trophies each and the Foo Fighters were honored with the Global Icon award at the MTV VMAs in New York. (Sept. 12)
Doja Cat hosted the 2021 MTV VMAs last night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Madonna surprised everyone when she opened the show..
From Lil Nas X taking home the coveted Video of the Year award for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” to Billie Eilish’s..