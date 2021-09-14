Nicki Minaj has got a lot of people talking following a series of tweets about the coronavirus vaccine, the Met Gala, and her cousin's friend's swollen testicles.Full Article
Nicki Minaj tweets about COVID vaccines and her cousin's friend's swollen testicles
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Nicki Minaj Roundly Criticized for Spreading Wild Claim About Vaccine Causing Swollen Testicles
Nicki Minaj faced a torrent of criticism and mockery for her tweets about the covid-19 vaccines on Monday.
Mediaite
Nicki Minaj stayed home from the Met Gala and tweeted about her cousin’s friend’s swollen testicles
After falling foul of the Met Gala’s vaccine requirement, Nicki Minaj had simply no choice but to stay home and tweet about her..
PinkNews