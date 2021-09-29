'Titans of tonnage': Fat Bear week is here, complete with bracket to vote on the chonkiest of them all
Chubby cubbies face off against burly bears in a race to pack on the pounds before winter. It's Fat Bear Week. And we're all winning.
